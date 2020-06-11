STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unaccounted COVID-19 deaths: Five cases from four districts in Tamil Nadu yet to be recorded

When asked if the reconciliation committee would also cross-verify numbers in districts, DPH TS Selvavinayagam said it would be done if such cases existed.      

Published: 11th June 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: COVID deaths being left out of the official government data is probably not restricted to Chennai.

An analysis by Express shows at least five such cases reported from four districts are yet to be recorded by the State.

Among the five deaths analysed is that of a 53-year-old TNSTC bus driver in Villupuram.

A native of Kallakurichi, he was admitted to the Villupuram Medical College Hospital on May 24 after testing positive. He died on June 3. Villupuram district health officials acknowledged the death and said it would be included in the district’s toll.

On June 4, an 87-year-old man undergoing treatment for COVID at RMMCH in Cuddalore died. His death was included in the district’s daily COVID bulletin.

On June 6, an 84-year-old man from Chennai, being treated at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH), died in the early hours.

The man was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur where he tested positive. He was shifted to TMCH on June 5.

On June 7, a 63-year-old woman from Tiruvannamalai died at Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore, where she had been treated for COVID. She had been admitted on May 23, according to district health officials.

On June 8, a 57-year-old man from Tirupadiripuliyur died at RMMCH in Cuddalore district. Officials said the man had various illnesses and succumbed to the viral infection despite intensive treatment. His death was also recorded in the Cuddalore district’s daily COVID bulletin.

New Indian Express has already reported that the June 4 death of a 72-year-old woman at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and the May 24 death of a 63-year-old Chennai man, who tested positive for COVID after his death in Kanniyakumari district are yet to be recorded in the official State COVID bulletins. Express has sent the details of these deaths to the DPH.

“We will verify all the cases through our team and do the needful,” said an official.

