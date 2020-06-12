STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
112 teams to check home isolation cases

The teams will report for duty with immediate effect to Jagadeesh, City Health Officer, Chennai Corporation.   

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when the State once again reported 1,875 cases with Chennai touching its highest single-day spike of 1,407 cases, 40 mobile medical teams from various district health units arrived in the capital city to monitor the people put under home isolation.The State also recorded 23 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 349 while the Statewide tally is now 38,716.

With Chennai continuing to report maximum number of cases and the city tally rising to  27,398, a total of 112 mobile medical teams from 25 district health units are being dispatched to the city to monitor home isolation patients.

The teams, comprising doctors and paramedical staff, are coming from Aranthangi, Athur, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Paramakudi, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Sivakasi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchy, Tirupattur, Tirupur, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

Speaking to Express, Dr Jagadeesh said, “Each of these teams will be assigned one particular area every day. As the number of cases and the number under home isolation are increasing, we need more support.”

Among the 23 deceased (41-83 age group), three had no co-morbidities. Nineteen of the deceased are from Chennai, two are from Chengalpattu and one each from Kacheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. 

