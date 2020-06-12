STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air passengers from Covid hotspot states dealt with as per SOP: Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine official refuted a news report that said the passengers from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat are not being screened on arrival at Chennai airport

By IANS

CHENNAI: Passengers flying in from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat are subjected to thermal screening at the Chennai airport and testing for coronavirus will be done at the districts where they are headed to, a senior health official said on Friday.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine official refuted a news report that said the passengers from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat are not being screened on arrival at Chennai airport.

Speaking to IANS on the condition of anonymity, the official clarified that the passengers from Delhi are subjected to thermal screening at the airport and information about them are sent to the officials of the districts where they are headed to and their testing will be done there.

As per the state government's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for domestic air travellers, asymptomatic persons shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Passengers who do not have a home in Tamil Nadu and choose for paid quarantine (hotels) will be sent to designated hotels.

As per the domestic air travel SOP, in case if a passenger develop any Covid-19 symptoms, he/she shall inform the district call centre calling 1077 or report to the nearest government hospital, on intimation to the district nodal officer.

Symptomatic passengers should be segregated to be sent to isolation facilities in designated ambulances.

