Attendance details of Classes 10 and 11 sought

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has asked all school heads to submit the attendance of students from Classes 10 and 11 for the academic year 2019-20 to respective CEOs by Friday evening. After the cancellation of public exams for these classes, the government had announced that 20 per cent of the evaluation will be considered from the attendance. Managements can submit the details until March 21 for Class 10 and until February 20 for Class 11.

Return scanners

Chennai: The State government has asked all schools to return the thermal scanners distributed to them in view of the cancellation of board exams. The schools shall hand over the scanners to respective CEOs by Friday evening.