COVID-19: Hospital beds will not be problem in Puducherry, says Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Published: 12th June 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @malladikrishnarao)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Hospital beds will not be a problem  in Puducherry even if the COVID-19 cases increases to a great extent, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said here on Friday.

Puducherry has a lot of hospitals  in the government sector. Besides there are seven private medical colleges as well, Minister said briefing newsmen.  

Spurt in cases is due to contacts. Only one or two percent are new cases, the Minister said adding that all the remaining are contact cases.

If the infected persons provides proper information , the contact tracing can be done very well and  new cases be  prevented.

Unfortunately people were not providing all information on their movements to trace their contacts, which is resulting in new cases, he said.

The team of Health, Revenue and police alone cannot prevent the spread of the disease without the cooperation of the people and appealed people to provide information, maintain social distancing and  hand sanitization.

Health Secretary said  stressed the need for downloading the Aarogya Sethu app along with social distancing, masks and hand sanitizing  to halt the spurt of the virus.  

Number of cases growing very fast,  he said  and appealed to people to be very careful, otherwise in one month Puducherry could  be in very deep trouble.

Puducherry has one of the best hospital infrastructure, but unless there is control, the curve cannot be flattened, he said.

Meanwhile One  person aged 82 from Mannadipet  died of COVID-19, while six persons tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 163.

Among the six new cases ,  five are in Puducherry, one in Karaikal. Another  Puducherry person who returned from abroad to Chennai also tested positive.

Among the cases in Puducherry one from Bahur, one Sultanpet , Murungapakkam, Kamaraj Nagar .and a woman who returned to Karaikal from Chennai.

After the discharge of 10 patients following cure, the active  cases stood at 84, with 79 in Puducherry, one in Karaikal, four in Mage and one each in Chennai and Delhi.

