COVID-19 impact: Tiruchy realtors hopeful to bounce back in 6 months

By Sowmya Mani
TIRUCHY: Coronavirus has not scared people away from buying a house but only forced them to delay buying one and the sector would find its feet in six months, opined industry leaders in the city.

The real estate industry, like others, suffered a body blow because of the pandemic. Completed projects could not be sold as site visits were not possible. Observers, however, sound confident that the industry
would see a revival in 6 months.

The optimism stems from the fact that builders in district do not depent on migrant workforce. While departure of migrant workers has greatly affected construction work in other cities, there is not much disruption in Tiruchy.

Currently, work has resumed at 50 projects in and around the city.

“Tiruchy is a stable market. We don’t have many migrant labourers working here, they are employed only in ready-mix concrete and tile-laying work. Our construction hasn’t been affected too much because of the migrants’ exodus,” said I Shahjahan, President, Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, (CREDAI) Tiruchy.

“The only big problem during the lockdown was that buyers weren’t able to make site visits. Typically, buyers like to visit a site at least 2-3 times.

"Now, we are seeing people making visits again. We are also focussing on online marketing which is attracting NRI customers,” said S Anand, Chairman CREDAI Tiruchy.

The pandemic and the consequent work and lifestyle changes, some felt, were a blessing in disguise for the sector. “With work from home set to be the new normal, people are looking to invest in Tier-2 cities.

"People want to move away from congested cities now,”said Gowthaman, President CREDAI Tamil Nadu.

The lockdown has also made people realise the need for a secure house. With interest rates reduced, builders predict this would be good time to invest in realty.

“The government has introduced a lot of subsidies and housing loan interest is at 7% now, a very attractive time to buy a house. With uncertainty of jobs abroad, many NRIs want a house of their own,” adds Anand.

However, expect no drop in prices in real estate in the next year. Construction costs have also gone up 15-20 % with cost of cement & steel increasing.

