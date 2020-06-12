STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid patient suffers as hospitals refuse dialysis

CM cell intervenes and arranges for the procedure to be done today

Published: 12th June 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the last three days, family members of a septuagenarian Covid patient have been running from pillar to post for his dialysis. They claim that all major hospitals in the city -- private and government -- denied to perform the procedure. “The dialysis centre we have been visiting for the last seven years shut down recently after a Covid case was reported there,” says the patient’s son-in-law Tufail Ahmed.    

“He needs dialysis three times a week. We went around looking for new centres but all of them are asking for Covid certificates. We checked in a private lab and he tested positive on Monday,” says Tufail. “All the major private hospitals we contacted told us that they are only treating COVID and will not be able to do dialysis. So, we then went to Omandurar government hospital on Tuesday.”

“From there we were redirected to Stanley. When we went to Stanley then diverted us to RGGGH. It has been three days, we have been hopping from one hospital to another, putting ourselves at great risk.” Tufail says at RGGGH there were only eight beds left. “They got filled even as we entered.”  

Tufail says they were asked to go back to Stanley or KMC. “We saw people sitting on the floor as there weren’t enough beds. We are just doing rounds from one place to another. We are concerned about the health of my father-in-law, who is now 73 years old.” Relief came their way on Thursday evening after Tufail called the CM Cell.  

“An official from the CM Cell said he will facilitate dialysis and COVID treatment at RGGGH by Friday morning. But the doctors at the hospital have been saying they still have a lot of patients waiting and are unsure.” An official at Stanley says that after a dialysis centre in Valluvar Kottam was shut following a doctor there testing positive, many patients have been coming to the government hospital.

“Our slots are full, so we redirected them to RGGGH. Till date, we didn’t even turn away one COVID patient.” When contacted, another senior official from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said they were unaware of the issue. “We have been doing dialysis for a huge number of COVID patients. We in fact have 15 dedicated machines for these patients. I am unaware who told they cannot be treated.”

They assured to do the procedure on Friday morning. But how has the patient been moving around all these hospitals and going back to his home if he was COVID positive? Corporation officials say they seem to have ‘overlooked’ the case. “When we visited, the family told the patient was at hospital. So, we assumed he was admitted. We did not know he was coming back to the house. We will ensure he is admitted by Friday,” said an official.

What happened?
For the last three days, family members of a Covid patient have been running from pillar to post for his dialysis

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp