J Radhakrishnan replaces Beela Rajesh as TN's health secretary amid surge in COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As COVID-19 cases in the State are spiking day by day, State Government transferred health secretary Beela Rajesh and posted J Radhakrishnan, Revenue Administration Commissioner as new Health Secretary on Friday.

In its Government Order (GO) dated 12 June the Government said, Beela Rajesh, principal secretary Health and Family Welfare Department transferred and posted as Secretary to commerical taxes and Registration department vice Muruganandam, IAS.

J Radhakrishan, Revenue Administration Commissioner transferred and posted a principal secretary health and family welfare. He will also hold full additional charge as Revenue Administration Commissioner.

It may be noted J Radhakrishan served as Principal Health and Family Welfare secretary for over seven years before transferred and posted as Revenue Administration Commissioner.