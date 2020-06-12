Not underreporting Covid deaths: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Denying allegations of underreporting of Covid-19 deaths in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the government has been working in a very transparent manner. He also said there is no community spread and that Covid-19 death rate is lower than other States.

Addressing media persons, Palaniswami said that it was not possible for the government to hide the number of deaths as media houses are keeping a track of the incidents and that the public are aware of the developments.

"On a daily basis, the government releases bulletin on details of Covid deaths, new and discharged cases. As on June 10, a total of 36,841 people have contracted the virus, 19,333 persons discharged, and 326 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 6.38 lakh samples have been tested in 77 labs so far. Of these, 17,675 samples were tested on June 10," he said, adding that it is the government's duty to treat the infected.

Allaying fears about community spread, the CM said, "The current spike is not a result of community spread. The new patients have contracted the disease either from their family members or due to co-morbid conditions. When it comes to Chennai, its population is high and many streets are narrow. While campaigning for the R K Nagar election, we saw 30 families reside in a three-foot-wide street. Such circumstances are conducive for the disease's spread. However, health officials are working in a dedicated manner to cure the patients."

About lockdown relaxations, he said that many districts have no positive cases now. "We have given relaxations based on the recommendations from expert committee. Transport services have been allowed after dividing it into zones," he added. He urged the public to extend their cooperation in controlling the disease by adhering to social distancing.

‘Let us put an end to child labour’

Chennai: In his World Day Against Child Labour message, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged people to extend cooperation, to make the State child labour free. Giving a detailed account on measures being implemented, the Chief Minister said working children are rescued and arrangements have been made to educate them, in special training centres. “These children have been provided with uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, footwear, nutritious noon meals, bicycles, laptops and bus passes free of cost. Those who pursue higher studies are being given `500 per month during the study period,” he added