STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Social justice is not a concession: TN parties react to SC ruling on quota for OBCs in medical colleges

Stating that the petitioners just highlighted the discrimination shown between EWS and the OBCs in this regard, Ravikumar said the VCK would continue its legal battle in this regard.

Published: 12th June 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties in Tamil Nadu have expressed their disappointment over the Supreme Court’s ruling that right to reservation is not a fundamental right while rejecting pleas challenging the Centre’s decision not to grant 50 percent reservation to OBCs in Tamil Nadu medical colleges.

K Thirunavukkarasu, historian of Dravidian Movement said: “It is unfortunate that the SC has shirked its responsibility to give a clear cut answer to the issue. They just passed the responsibility  to the State courts. Social justice is not a concession. It is a birthright of the backward and oppressed classes.”

Thirunavukkarasu said reservation enables each community to progress ahead through education.

Reservation is there to give social status for the oppressed and backward classes and it helps ensure equality.  

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, social justice issue was raised in the early 20th century. 1921, Communal G.O was issued.

VCK general secretary D Ravikumar pointed out that the question put forth before the SC was not whether reservation is a fundamental right or not.

It is about the legality of providing reservation to the OBCs. The Centre has given reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) while the same has been denied to OBCs. So, naturally, the question arises whether reservation is a fundamental right for EWS. 

Stating that the petitioners just highlighted the discrimination shown between EWS and the OBCs in this regard, Ravikumar said the VCK would continue its legal battle in this regard.

CPI state secretary R Muththarasan told Express: “The Supreme Court’s decision on these petitions is surprising.

The first amendment in the constitution took place to protect the reservation in Tamil Nadu. Reservation is being given to the underprivileged in the society.

Hence, it is the rights of those who were denied the opportunity for education and job opportunities for generations. We will fight for social justice till the end.”

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said: “We did not seek clarification from SC whether reservation is a fundamental right. Already reservation has got constitutional protection. Hence, we sought the direction from the SC to provide reservation to OBCs as per the Constitution. We will explore legal options to carry forward the case till getting the SC’s nod for reservation to OBCs”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
reservation OBC Tamil Nadu medical colleges
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp