Social justice is not a concession: TN parties react to SC ruling on quota for OBCs in medical colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties in Tamil Nadu have expressed their disappointment over the Supreme Court’s ruling that right to reservation is not a fundamental right while rejecting pleas challenging the Centre’s decision not to grant 50 percent reservation to OBCs in Tamil Nadu medical colleges.

K Thirunavukkarasu, historian of Dravidian Movement said: “It is unfortunate that the SC has shirked its responsibility to give a clear cut answer to the issue. They just passed the responsibility to the State courts. Social justice is not a concession. It is a birthright of the backward and oppressed classes.”

Thirunavukkarasu said reservation enables each community to progress ahead through education.

Reservation is there to give social status for the oppressed and backward classes and it helps ensure equality.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, social justice issue was raised in the early 20th century. 1921, Communal G.O was issued.

VCK general secretary D Ravikumar pointed out that the question put forth before the SC was not whether reservation is a fundamental right or not.

It is about the legality of providing reservation to the OBCs. The Centre has given reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) while the same has been denied to OBCs. So, naturally, the question arises whether reservation is a fundamental right for EWS.

Stating that the petitioners just highlighted the discrimination shown between EWS and the OBCs in this regard, Ravikumar said the VCK would continue its legal battle in this regard.

CPI state secretary R Muththarasan told Express: “The Supreme Court’s decision on these petitions is surprising.

The first amendment in the constitution took place to protect the reservation in Tamil Nadu. Reservation is being given to the underprivileged in the society.

Hence, it is the rights of those who were denied the opportunity for education and job opportunities for generations. We will fight for social justice till the end.”

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said: “We did not seek clarification from SC whether reservation is a fundamental right. Already reservation has got constitutional protection. Hence, we sought the direction from the SC to provide reservation to OBCs as per the Constitution. We will explore legal options to carry forward the case till getting the SC’s nod for reservation to OBCs”.