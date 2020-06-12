STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu crosses 40,000-mark in COVID-19 infections with 1,982 new cases

Tamil Nadu also saw the number of those discharged recording a new high on Friday with 1,342 people getting cured from the virus cumulatively leading to 22,047 till date.

Health workers busy taking nosal swab samples from a woman or COVID-19 test at a Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center at Egmore in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crossed the 40,000 mark in the number of COVID-19 infections on Friday, with the state reporting a record high of 1,982 cases in a single day and 18 more people succumbing to the virus.

The total number of cases now stood at 40,698 and the deaths took the toll to 367, the health department said in a bulletin.

Chennai continued to lead in the number of people testing positive among districts by registering 1,477 more infections, totaling 28,924 so far, the bulletin said.

Among the total of 28,924 positive cases in Chennai, 14,723 have got cured while there were 13,906 active cases in the city.

Of the 1,982 newly infected, 49 were those who arrived in the state from various destinations in India and abroad.

The state also saw 18,231 people tested on Friday leading to a total of 6,73,906 people till date.

The number of active cases, including those in isolation was 18,281 in the state, the bulletin said.

Among the 18 people who died on Friday, 10 were from government hospitals while eight in private health care institutions. A 38-year-old man from the city breathed his last due to respiratory failure and 'multi-organ dysfunction' syndrome while 17 others who died were suffered from comorbidities, including 'diabetes mellitus'.

Chennai also ranked on top in the number of deaths, accounting for 294 of the 367 in the state. Those infected below the age of 12 years were 2,097 while people, aged above 60 who tested positive for COVID-19 numbered 4,559.

Those aged between 13 and 60 constituted the majority of COVID-19 cases at 34,042 till date, the bulletin said.

The health department advised people to adhere to health and travel advisories issued by the state government.

The public should also cover their faces with handkerchiefs or towels while coughing and frequently wash their hands with soap and water, it said.

Comments

