Why not lock Chennai down once again, Madras HC asks TN govt

Being a policy decision, officials said a call has to be taken by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and epidemiologists.

Published: 12th June 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Poonamallee Municipality staff spraying bleaching powder to prevent coronavirus on Monday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid rumours of Chennai heading towards another lockdown doing the rounds on social media, the Madras High Court on Thursday asked the government pleader why a complete lockdown can’t be implemented in the city to control the continuing rise in the number of cases.

Though messages on various social media fora claimed that the State was merely waiting for Class X and Class XI exams to end to announce a complete lockdown, officials dismissed them as mere rumours.

“Despite the steps taken by the government, the number of cases is steeply rising every day in the city and its outskirts making the situation alarming,” a bench comprising justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar said during  virtual court proceedings after concluding listed cases.

“This is not a suo motu proceeding and the court has not initiated any PIL petition either. We, as citizens of Tamil Nadu and residents of Chennai, and in the interest of the general public raise this question,” the bench said.

It also wanted to know whether the government had devised any special scheme, including a complete lockdown, to contain the spread of infection in Chennai and the surrounding areas for some time.
However, government pleader Jayaprakash Narayan said he had not received any such instruction and would inform the court if there is any fresh information on Friday.Being a policy decision, officials said a call has to be taken by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and epidemiologists.

While health sources maintain that a lockdown is to build up the capacity to combat the spread, it can’t help in containing the disease. Interestingly, no medical expert has come out with any evidence stating that a lockdown will contain it. Virologist T Jacob John said a lockdown is not required if the government enforces 100 per cent wearing of masks.

“I am saying it based on an evidence-based study put forth in a recent publication by a UK journal. I suggest wearing masks even at home, if elderly live there,” he said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalain Peramaippu on Thursday declared that the members of the forum are ready to shut their establishments in Chennai for 15 days if the government wants it.

