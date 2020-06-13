STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC seeks info about stranded Tamilians

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State and Central governments to file a detailed report over DMK’s plea to provide clearances for aircraft bringing back the Tamilians stranded abroad.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State and Central governments to file a detailed report over DMK's plea to provide clearances for aircraft bringing back the Tamilians stranded abroad. A division bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar issued notices based on a plea filed by TKS Elangovan of the DMK.

According to the petitioner, the party has received several phone calls, voice and visual messages and emails from the stranded Tamilians with requests to bring them back. The counsel for the Centre opposed the plea saying that DMK is a political organisation and hence it cannot direct the Centre on such issues.

Recording the submissions, the division bench directed the Central government to provide the details of persons stranded abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
