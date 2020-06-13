STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second Tamil Nadu MLA tests positive for COVID-19, this time from AIADMK

K Palani, 57, is the second MLA in the state to contract the virus after the DMK's J Anbazhagan who died of COVID-19 earlier this week

Published: 13th June 2020

Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani

Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK’s Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and has been admitted to the MIOT hospital in Nandambakkam on the outskirts of Chennai.

The 57-year-old is the second MLA in the state to contract the virus after the DMK's J Anbazhagan who died of COVID-19 earlier this week.

MIOT Public Relations Officer Hariharan said the AIADMK MLA had a slight fever and was admitted to the hospital on Friday night, adding that he is stable now.

While the source of the infection is not known yet, it is believed that the MLA was involved in relief activities in his constituency, which has been badly hit by COVID-19. Tests have been carried out on his family members too.

