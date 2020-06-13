STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 30 deaths, highest single-day spike with 1,989 fresh cases

Eighteen deaths occurred in government hospitals and 12 in private and 23 people had co-morbidities, a health department bulletin said.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers busy taking nosal swab samples from a man or COVID-19 test at a Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center at Egmore in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 30 COVID-19 deaths that occurred on various dates recently together on Saturday pushing the toll to 397 while the state recorded 1,989 fresh cases, the fourth successive day of close to 2,000 cases.

Eighteen deaths occurred in government hospitals and 12 in private and 23 people had co-morbidities, a health department bulletin said.

The 30 deaths, which occurred on various dates recently, were together reported today by the government and this is the highest number of fatalities declared for a single day in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,989 fresh cases, 13 were returnees from abroad and 1,362 people were discharged today which is also among the highest number of recoveries in a single day.

The fresh cases propelled the infection count to 42,687 in Tamil Nadu and 30,444 in the state capital.

Cumulatively, 23,409 patients have got cured and 18,878 is the number of active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp