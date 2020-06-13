STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu urges Central govt to disburse Rs 5,727 crore IGST dues

The State government on Friday urged the Centre to release the Rs 5,727 crore from the Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) collection.

Published: 13th June 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

The Council will also discuss ways to garner funds to compensate states for the revenue loss due to Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday urged the Centre to release the Rs 5,727 crore from the Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) collection. Fisheries and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar, who attended the video conference meeting of the 40th GST Council meeting on Friday, placed demands on behalf of the State.

He said that the IGST compensation of Rs 4,073 crore for 2017-2018, Rs 553.01 crore for 2018-2019 and Rs 1101.61 crore for 2019-2020 are due for Tamil Nadu. The statement said Jayakumar opposed proposal to increase tax for textiles, readymade clothes and fertilisers. He also urged to grant either tax exemption or reduce tax for agricultural-related services, state and central cooperative banking services, premium for LIC policies, tools, instruments for micro-irrigation and a few more items.  He also stressed that the council must consider demand from automobile manufacturers to reduce taxes.

Rs 2K crore through auction
Chennai: The State on Friday announced sale of 10 and 30-year securities for Rs 1,000 crore each, in the form of stock by auction, which is to be conducted by the RBI in Mumbai on June 16. Bids between 10.30am and 11.30am shall be submitted on the RBI Core Banking System (E-Kuber).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IGST
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp