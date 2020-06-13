Thinking of flouting home quarantine? Beware!

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The health department is likely to issue a notice against two Chennai returnees for violating home quarantine norms. While a 54-year-old resident of Velandipalayam hid details of his travel to Chennai, a 27-year-old who returned from the capital city managed to give the mandatory testing a miss. While the apartment complex of the former has been locked down, two contacts of latter have tested positive.

The youth from Vadavalli, who is currently treatment for Covid in ESI Hospital, had informed health officials that he went to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on his arrival from Chennai on Monday by road. However, health department sources said that he was staying in his farmhouse in Vadavalli for almost a week. During the stay he had contact with two women, who have now tested positive. Official sources notices would be served to both of them under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

3 test +ve over hall ticket?

Though the Board Exams were cancelled saving millions of students from the risk of infection, the travel and congregation for the collection of exam hall tickets seem to have affected a few. On Thursday, two women who tested positive for Covid were booked by the Tirunelveli police for refusing to cooperate with the treatment protocols. The duo contracted the infection from the son of one of the women, who travelled back to town from Chenani to collect his exam hall ticket.

Upon his arrival from Chennai, the boy came down with fever. He gave samples at the Agasthiyarpatti Primary Health Centre and tested positive. Through contact tracing, his mother and cousin were also found to be positive. While the boy was transferred to the Tirunelveli GH, the mother and cousin refused to cooperate when asked to move to a hospital. They were later convinced and taken to the same hospital. They have also been booked.