 CM Palaniswami invites consumer goods majors to invest in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has wooed prominent companies in the consumer goods sector to invest in the State by promising them a customised incentive package.

The Chief Minister personally reached out to five prominent companies in the consumer goods sector by writing directly to the chief executive officers of Kate Spade, Fossil Group, Nike, Adidas AG and Mattel Inc.

The letters outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu and the support provided for business and industry to further their growth.

What’s in the letter?

