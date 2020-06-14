STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

 CM Palaniswami invites consumer goods majors to invest in TN

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has wooed prominent companies in the consumer goods sector to invest in the State by promising them a customised incentive package.

Published: 14th June 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has wooed prominent companies in the consumer goods sector to invest in the State by promising them a customised incentive package.

The Chief Minister personally reached out to five prominent companies in the consumer goods sector by writing directly to the chief executive officers of Kate Spade, Fossil Group, Nike, Adidas AG and Mattel Inc.

The letters outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu and the support provided for business and industry to further their growth. 

What’s in the letter?
The letters outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu and the support provided for business and industry to further their growth

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami consumer goods sector
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp