18 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, total tally rises to 194; death toll at 4

Published: 14th June 2020 01:30 PM

A health worker takes a swab test at a COVID-19 testing centre (Representational image | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases in the Union territory on Sunday after 13 others were reported on Saturday, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said.

Among them, 16 are from Puducherry region, one in Mahe and one is a Karaikal resident in Maharashtra.

With this, the total number of cases in the UT has risen to 194.

Presently, 99 people are undergoing treatment, which include 93 in Puducherry, four in Mahe, one each  in Karaikal, Chennai, Delhi and Maharashtra.

In all 91 patients have been discharged after recovery including nine patients on Sunday with four fatalities.

So far, 10,008 samples have been tested, of which 9,636 has been negative and the test results of 183 are awaited.

The 16 new cases in Puducherry region are from Mettupalayam, Beeman nagar, Elaipillaichavady, VVP Nagar Thattanchavady, Veeman Nagar, Kandasamy nagar at Poornakuppam, LIC Housing board and Chinna Kosapalayam in Nellithope.

These areas have been declared as containment zones.

Among the 165 cases in Puducherry region, 111 are male and 55 female, said the Director.

According to an analysis done by the Health department, 14 are children below 10 years, 18  between 11 to 20 years, 42 between 21 to 30 years, 38 between 31 to 40 years, 23 between 41 to 50 years, 14 between 51 to 60 years, nine between 61 to 70 years, four between 71 to 80 years and three between 81 to 90 years.

