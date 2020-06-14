STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Palaniswami stops his convoy to interact with villagers

Published: 14th June 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami interacts with Kannantheri villagers on Friday evening during a surprise stop en route to Salem | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Kannantheri residents were in for a surprise when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s convoy pulled over in the village on its way to Salem on Friday evening. It was Palaniswami who had instructed to do so to interact with the expectant crowd. 

During the minute-long interaction, the chief minister gave a hearing to concerns of the villagers. They sought timely disbursement of old-age pensions and Rs 1,000 Covid relief fund for unorganised sector workers.

Palaniswami assured to look into the issues and educated them on getting their names registered with Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board. He also urged the villagers to wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms. The entire episode was shot on mobile phones by a few onlookers and shared widely on social media platforms.

