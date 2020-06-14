COVID-19 positive Chennai returnee hid travel history after reaching Coimbatore, two others infected

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old woman from Bommanampalayam village near Vadavalli in Coimbatore who was tested positive for coronavirus recently allegedly hid her travel history to Chennai.

An investigation revealed that she had stayed in Chennai for a week and returned to Coimbatore, police said, adding that she was not infected by community spread.



The woman's 27-year-old son, a private bank employee, too recently returned to the village from Chennai. He too was tested positive for the virus.



Further, her 23-year-old daughter, who is eight-months pregnant, was also tested positive after she developed symptoms.

Taking note of the three cases in a single family, district health department suspected the youth to be the source. The department also set up a mobile medical unit to screen all Bommanampalayam villagers.



Meanwhile, Vadavalli police formed a team to find out the source.



The team found that the youth's mother was in Chennai between May 28 and June 5.



It has been proven in mobile tower location tracking, police said, adding that she hid the travel history.



"The youth and his mother both had a separate travel history to Chennai and were infected there. We have suggested health department officials to recommend initiation of legal action on the woman," said a police official.



The official added that the team is trying to ascertain the travel history of the pregnant woman too.

"If she does not have a travel history, then it will be confirmed that she contracted the virus from either her brother or her mother," the official said.



When asked, Deputy Director of Health Service G Ramesh Kumar said there was no necessity for police to seek permission from the health department.

"They can register a case under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, Tamil Nadu Public Health Act and IPC sections. We have issued notices to two persons for allegedly hiding their travel history," he said.