Jallikattu bull death case: Two arrested in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Two persons were arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on Saturday, for teasing and taunting jallikattu bull Kasi Eswara, which died on June 6.

The suspects were identified as V Lokesh (33), who works in a hotel, and M Periyasamy (19), an electrician from Paaparapatti in the district.

Based on a complaint filed by the Regional Joint Director (in-charge) of the Animal Husbandry S Elangovan, and District Secretary of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals S Sanjay Tanesh, the duo was arrested under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 11 (1) (a) (if a person tortures any animal so as to subject it to unnecessary pain) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Elangovan told TNIE that four veterinarians, led by Assistant Directors of the Animal Husbandry Dr Mariya Sundar and Dr Arul Raj, exhumed the animal's carcass and conducted an autopsy on Saturday.