Now, teachers to get online maths classes

After the students, it is time for teachers to attend online lessons in the State. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the students, it is time for teachers to attend online lessons in the State.  The Tamil Nadu government has partnered with E-box, an education technology company, to offer a course on ‘applications of mathematics’ for higher secondary school teachers working in government and aided schools. 

The 10-day course is designed to give a broader perspective to teachers on the modern day use of mathematics. The course will encompass  discussions on data analysis, artificial intelligence, machine learning and scientific computing, said a senior official from the School Education Department. The course begins on June 22. 

