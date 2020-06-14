Now, teachers to get online maths classes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the students, it is time for teachers to attend online lessons in the State. The Tamil Nadu government has partnered with E-box, an education technology company, to offer a course on ‘applications of mathematics’ for higher secondary school teachers working in government and aided schools.

The 10-day course is designed to give a broader perspective to teachers on the modern day use of mathematics. The course will encompass discussions on data analysis, artificial intelligence, machine learning and scientific computing, said a senior official from the School Education Department. The course begins on June 22.