Spike in COVID-19 cases force travel ban for government staff in Vellore

VELLORE: The government officers and employees in Vellore district have been directed not to travel out of the district as COVID-19 positive cases have witnessed spike since the lockdown was eased from 1 June.

The district reported 128 positive cases from 1 June to 12 June and most of the positive cases were returnees of Chennai city.

Given the situation taking alarming proportions, the district collector recently issued an advisory to government officers and employees not to take trips outside the district and if at all anyone wants to go out of the district needed to obtain prior permission, an official said.

“Several government staff used to visit Chennai during the weekend. Now, the spike in positive cases is triggered by visitors thronging the district from the capital city. So, as a precautionary action, the government staff have been asked to avoid trips,” he noted.

The official added that if anybody wants to go out of the district for any emergencies, he/she should take prior permission from the concerned head of the department.

Tests taken at check posts

Meanwhile, samples are being collected from visitors entering into Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupathur districts from other places including Chennai.

Enclosures have been set up at the check posts in Ponniamman Medu, Pallur, Pudukesavaram, Shanagar, Rettaikulam and Pilanchi in Ranipet district border, Arabakkam in Vellore district and Madhanur in Tirupathur district, officials said.

Besides taking samples, the travelers were advised on precautionary measures to fight the global pandemic.

Even two wheelers entering into Ranipet district were asked to produce e-pass to curtail influx of people from Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvalluvar districts.