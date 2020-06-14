Tamil Nadu hires 2k nurses for Covid duty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of protests by nurses to increase manpower, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday inducted 2,000 nurses for COVID-19 duty in government hospitals at Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Addressing reporters here, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said that the nurses are appointed on a six-month contract for a monthly salary of Rs 14,000.

“The government will take care of their food and stay,’’ he said. The minister said that this would boost the manpower, in parallel with the increase in beds. “Earlier, there were 4893 nurses across TN. Now, these 2000 nurses will be divided across the four districts,’’ the health minister said.

The Health Minister said that about 40 speciality doctors have been appointed in each of the government hospitals in Chennai to see through COVID treatment. Apart from this, the Health Minister inaugurated 254 Rapid Response Mobile Medical Teams deployed for the districts for an early assessment of cases. “In the vehicles, tables and chairs are there.

So health care staff in hotspots can start a fever camp and do an early assessment of cases,’’ said Vijayabaskar. Meanwhile, the Minister continued to deny that there was any shortage of beds, even when many people voiced out on twitter about the shortage.”