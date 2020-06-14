Tiruchy man who died in accident tests COVID positive

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 25-year-old road accident victim admitted in the Covid ICU ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here died on Friday. Doctors attributed his death to head injuries. The machanic from Kallakudi met with an accident on Monday.

“He was unconscious when he was admitted. He was put on ventilator and we planned to perform tracheostomy. His swab samples were sent for test and he tested positive and was shifted to the Covid ICU. He succumbed to head injury on Friday evening,” said Dr Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent at the hospital. Officials said the source of his infection was yet to be established. This is the third death in the Covid ward at MGMGH. A septuagenarian woman and a 58-year-old man had died on June 2 and June 8 respectively. – Sowmya Mani