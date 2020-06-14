Two held in Tirupur for ‘killing’ 8-year-old boy

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 22-year-old youth was arrested and a minor girl was apprehended on Friday for allegedly killing an eight-year-old boy.

According to a police source, the youth, a resident of Settakovundampalayam in Uthukuli, got into a relationship with the minor girl.

“The victim Bhavanesh saw the couple in a compromising situation in a house in the neighbourhood. Following this, the kid was warned of consequences if he revealed it to anyone,” police said. Despite the warning, the couple decided to allegedly kill the boy. They took Bhavanesh to a secluded place on Thursday and allegedly stabbed him using a knife, police said.