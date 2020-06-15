28-year-old suspected COVID-19 patient dies while being shifted to Kovai's ESI hospital

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a suspected case of COVID-19, a 28-year-old man who was admitted to the SARI ward in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) died on Sunday night while being shifted to ESI Hospital.

CMCH officials said the RT-PCR test rendered an inconclusive result, therefore prompting the doctors to refer him to ESI Hospital.

However, he was brought dead there, as confirmed by the Dean, A Nirmala.

CMCH Dean P Kalidas said the deceased had earlier gone to a few private hospitals for treatment and came to CMCH on Sunday.

He added, "We collected swabs from him and admitted him at the SARI ward. There, he developed dyspnea (shortness of breath). He did not have any other co-morbidity conditions."

Sources said the deceased was suffering from cold, cough and fever for the past few days.

With the test result being inconclusive because of weak viral load, Kalidas said they could conduct a re-test only after 24 hours. So, he was shifted to ESI Hospital for the suspected case of COVID-19.

Kalidas also confirmed that it is not possible to collect swabs from a dead body.

"All SARI deaths are brought under suspected COVID-19 cases. In the case of a 28-year-old youth, his body shall be packed in a double-layered cover to ensure zero spillages before handing over to the relatives. The body shall be disposed of safely at Corporation Crematorium," he said adding that only a few people would be allowed to take part in the funeral.

When contacted, Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said they are yet to gather the exact travel history of the deceased.