Bund of Ranjankudi fort pond damaged during desilting work?

Ongoing desiltation works have ruined the stones of a pond attached to the historic Ranjankudi Fort in Perambalur district, a retired guard of the Archaeology department has alleged.

Published: 15th June 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Ongoing desiltation works have ruined the stones of a pond attached to the historic Ranjankudi Fort in Perambalur district, a retired guard of the Archaeology department has alleged. He said that despite several petitions being filed with the district administration and the Archaeology department to protect it, no action has been taken.

The 15th-century Ranjankudi Fort is located about 22 km north of Perambalur town and carries major historcial significance. During the 17th century, the Musa pond was dug in front of the fort.

The pond is said to have had staircases and three-metre-high stone walls. It is about 60-feet-long and 40-feet.  The retired guard, A Hasim, has filed several petitions with the district administration and Archaeology department demanding the pond be renovated and protected, but to no avail. Recently, the district administration took the pond under Kudimaramathu works. Accordingly, work is underway to renovate the pond. However, Hasim has alleged the old stones are being taken away without people realising their importance.

He said, “Instead of maintaining the pond and water level and preserving the historic symbol, authorities are demolishing the stone wall and the entire staircase. Stones from the wall are being removed. I do not know on what basis they have destroyed this site. When I was young, I and my friends learned to swim there. Later, it dried up. No one here has come forward to protect the historic site.”

Hasim said when he asked the panchayat president about the destruction of stone walls, he did not get a response. “I am deeply saddened by the destruction of the pond. The District Collector must visit the place and take appropriate action,,” he said. When contacted, District Collector V Santha said, “I will inspect the site and take action on the issue.”

