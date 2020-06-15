COVID-19: Now, an adult vaccination for help?

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: Can a few of the existing vaccines save vulnerable lives from coronavirus? By now, it has been established that people above 60 and those with co-morbidities constitute majority of the pandemic’s victims.



Some experts suggest administering the existing pneumococcal and influenza vaccines in adults could possibly keep their respiratory system healthy and may also ease burden on hospitals.

An analysis by The New Indian Express shows that among the 251 people who have died in the State since June, 122 died of pneumonia related to the Covid-19 while most of them had respiratory issues. Among the deceased, 156 were above 60.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, infectious diseases specialist at Gleneagles Global Hospital, says adult vaccination for respiratory illness could reduce the burden on the lungs and strengthen their immunity.



“Vaccination for pneumonia and respiratory illness in adults will protect vulnerable people from respiratory diseases and possible lung infections.’’

This could also decongest overwhelmed hospitals and prevent secondary infections, says specialist. “If someone is affected with ILI, they are likely to be grouped with Covid patients. This can result in contracting covid as secondary infection,’’ he says, adding that vaccines could reduce need for people with other respiratory illnesses visiting hospitals.



Even though WHO has warned that pneumococcal vaccinations do not provide protection against the novelvirus, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is recommended.

Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan, infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals, says the concept of adult vaccination is loosely implemented in India. Available ones like pneumococcal and influenza vaccines must be encouraged in the absence of a primary vaccination for Covid-19, he adds.



“Anybody who has Covid-19 is a candidate for these vaccinations. It can be recommended for people with co-morbidities including diabetes,’’ says Dr Gopalakrishnan.

He, however, says the effect of these vaccines could be less or marginal as the general pneumonia is different from Covid-related pneumonia. “ILI vaccines will play no role in cases with viral pneumonia,’’ says Virologist Dr Jacob John.

Who must be vaccinated?



Dr Swaminathan says the right age would be for anyone who is above 65, but it can be used for anyone above 50 too. Dr Gopalakrishnan says young people with co-morbidities can also be vaccinated. “Apart from this, having a healthy lifestyle and avoiding smoking are other ways to take care of the lungs”