COVID19: ‘Work From Home’ truths for realty sector

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With social distancing being a part of our lives these days, ‘Work From Home’ (WFH) seems like the best option that a company can give its employees. However, this has had a direct impact on the office space factor of the realty sector, or so says a recent study.

“It is a first that companies in India have allowed most of their employees to work from home for a period extending over 40-55 days due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown,” said Knight Frank’s recently launched study on ‘Investments in Real Estate’. It further stated that most companies have realised benefits and the corresponding savings due to work from home, and are planning to merge it into their work culture.

“One of India’s leading IT company intends to have 75 per cent of its staff working from home, in the next 5 years,” the study stated.

Initially, the business continuity aspects had an impact on office spaces, as the lockdown was a little uninformed, said A Shankar, COO - Strategic Consulting at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). He added, “However, things have more or less aligned to the new normal over the past three months.”

A passing phase

However, there’s a section of people who believe that the market would bounce back. “Covid-19 is only a passing moment. Once things settle down, the office space demand will be up again,” said S Sridharan, Chairman of CREDAI - TN Chapter. He added that the concept of an office design would also undergo a huge change, where social distancing would be addressed.

Anup Vasanth, MD - Chennai at Savills India echoed Sridharan’s views: “Work from home is not an entirely viable solution for sectors that require a higher degree of collaboration, network and data security. In the coming months, a mix of WFH and work from office will continue to evolve and find a new equilibrium.”

Wading through

Interestingly, Chennai had seen robust leasing activity in commercial spaces, prior to curfew. “Space take-up during the first quarter of 2020 had demands coming from IT, engineering and manufacturing firms. The quarter also witnessed completion of one block of a large-sized SEZ in Manapakkam on Mount-Poonamallee Road, and a small-sized IT development in Guindy,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO at CBRE.

“The city is likely to reinvent a new work culture,” said Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, Founder and CEO of GoFloaters. He added, workforce and businesses would adapt to combinations of work from home, and office environment, and flexible workspaces.

The small and medium workforces might also adapt ‘shared office spaces’ as a new normal, said Shyam. “The excess real estate capacities, especially in and around T Nagar, Anna Nagar, Mogappair and OMR are the ones enquired to be picked up as such spaces. We have also been getting inquiries for shared office listings in areas like Velachery, Alwarpet, Perungudi,” he added.

Meanwhile, office spaces in the short term, is expected to remain in deficit. “The lockdown will push office supplies, supposed to hit top cities in 3-5 years, by at least 12 to 18 months. Developers would also go slow on completing projects, anticipating lower demand and increase in input cost,” the Knight Frank report stated.

Impact on rentals

“The current situation will also hit office rentals as occupiers will resist any hike and look to renegotiate existing or expiring leases,” says the Knight Frank report, adding that the strong rental growth cycle will also taper down or even stagnate