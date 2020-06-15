STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MLA Anbazhagan’s death leaves void; cadre don’t want ‘outsiders’ for special post

In DMK, while generally the district secretary posts are much valued, this particular district is even more special.

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Chennai on June 10, on his 62nd birthday.

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Chennai on June 10, on his 62nd birthday. (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death of J Anbazhagan has opened the doors for others in the DMK. A section of the party, however, is not keen to elevate any ‘outsider’ to the post of secretary of its Chennai West district unit, left vacant by Anbazhagan.

In DMK, while generally the district secretary posts are much valued, this particular district is even more special. That is because in this jurisdiction is situated party's headquarters Anna Arivalayam, youth wing's headquarters Anbagam, party president MK Stalin's house and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi house.

According to DMK’s bylaws, the district secretary is only elected by internal elections.

However, until elections are held, the high command would appoint an in-charge. But in most cases, such appointees have a higher chance of winning internal elections.

READ RIP J Anbazhagan: An outspoken leader who fought against the sale of gutka in Tamil Nadu

This is because the cadre thinks that interim appointee has blessings of party’s high command.

It is learnt that at least two persons who joined from AIADMK are eyeing the post. This has prompted party old-timers to start a campaign.

A functionary from Chennai west district said, “We have decided to support anyone from DMK background. It has become a trend that important posts are given to those who came from other parties.”

He even cautioned that too much support for ‘outsiders’ could cost the party dearly in the elections next year.

ALSO READ | DMK MLA J Anbazhagan succumbs to COVID-19 on his 62nd birthday

He was referring to V Senthil Balaji, who joined DMK from TTV Dhinakaran’s party, was made in-charge of Karur district unit. Also, Sekar Babu, who joined from AIADMK in 2011, became the district secretary of Chennai East district unit in 2015.

Anbazhagan himself rose from the grassroots. So many from within the party are vouching for such persons, who rose through the ranks.

A local youth wing functionary said, “This district is very significant and every potential second-line functionary is keen for the post. The cadre expects someone like Anbazhagan who grew from ground level in the party to be appointed.”

Prestigious district

In DMK, while district secretary posts are much valued, this particular district — Chennai West — is even more special.

That is because the party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam and the houses of party president MK Stalin and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi come under its jurisdiction

