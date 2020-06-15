DMK MLA Anbazhagan’s death leaves void; cadre don’t want ‘outsiders’ for special post

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death of J Anbazhagan has opened the doors for others in the DMK. A section of the party, however, is not keen to elevate any ‘outsider’ to the post of secretary of its Chennai West district unit, left vacant by Anbazhagan.

In DMK, while generally the district secretary posts are much valued, this particular district is even more special. That is because in this jurisdiction is situated party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam, youth wing’s headquarters Anbagam, party president MK Stalin’s house and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi house.



According to DMK’s bylaws, the district secretary is only elected by internal elections.



However, until elections are held, the high command would appoint an in-charge. But in most cases, such appointees have a higher chance of winning internal elections.



This is because the cadre thinks that interim appointee has blessings of party’s high command.

It is learnt that at least two persons who joined from AIADMK are eyeing the post. This has prompted party old-timers to start a campaign.



A functionary from Chennai west district said, “We have decided to support anyone from DMK background. It has become a trend that important posts are given to those who came from other parties.”



He even cautioned that too much support for ‘outsiders’ could cost the party dearly in the elections next year.



He was referring to V Senthil Balaji, who joined DMK from TTV Dhinakaran’s party, was made in-charge of Karur district unit. Also, Sekar Babu, who joined from AIADMK in 2011, became the district secretary of Chennai East district unit in 2015.

Anbazhagan himself rose from the grassroots. So many from within the party are vouching for such persons, who rose through the ranks.



A local youth wing functionary said, “This district is very significant and every potential second-line functionary is keen for the post. The cadre expects someone like Anbazhagan who grew from ground level in the party to be appointed.”

