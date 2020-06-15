STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PRTC bus driver among the eight new cases of COVID-19 in Puducherry, tally reaches 202

The eight new cases in Puducherry region also include a seven year old child and personnel of the mask manufacturing company in Mettupalayam, where five persons had earlier tested positive.

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A driver of Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) who dropped migrant workers to the railway station is among the eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Union territory on Monday.

With this the total number of cases in the UT has risen to 202.

Presently 103  persons are undergoing treatment, which include 97 in Puducherry , four in Mahe and  two in Karaikal.

This includes one case each being treated in hospitals in  Chennai, Delhi and Maharashtra.

In all, 95 patients have been discharged after recovery including four patients on Monday. So far there have been four deaths.

Till now over 1,00,321 samples have been tested, of which 9,872 have tested negative and the results of 243 are awaited.

The cases are from  Pillaichavady, PIMS road Kanagachetticulam,  Shanmughapuram, Murungapakkam , Tilak Nagar, PIPDIC road Pillyarkuppam and  Dharmapuri.

These areas have been declared as containment zones.

