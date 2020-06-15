Tamil Nadu Cabinet meet today to discuss COVID-19 scenario

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 cases rising sharply every day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat at 12.30 pm on Monday.

According to sources, the Cabinet will discuss strategies and preventive measures, the impact of the current lockdown and the feasibility of relaxing a few other commercial activities.

In another development, the Chennai Corporation on Sunday formed a response team to enhance micro-level containment across 15 zones as there has been no let-up on the spiralling of cases in the capital district. During a meeting at Ripon Buildings, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the job of the team is to conduct fever camps in wards, door-to-door checks, and to focus on the elderly.

The civic body has appointed assistant engineers as heads of the response team across 200 wards in 15 zones of the city. The team will also include health staff, sanitary staff and volunteers. “They will identify co-morbid people through door-to-door campaign and find out if anyone has symptoms,” said Prakash.

Earlier during the day, Palaniswami called up Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani, who recently tested positive and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. A release said the legislator thanked the Chief Minister for enquiring after his health.

Palaniswami further directed Health Minister C Vijayabaskar to extend all medical assistance to Palani. The statement added that Palaniswami also telephoned the sons of the MLA and enquired about Palani's health.

In Pudukottai, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said persons suffering from diabetes and blood pressure should keep them under control. Addressing reporters, he said the aged persons, especially, should take extra care in this connection and meet their doctors.

“We are repeatedly insisting — comorbidity, especially for the aged. Also please keep diabetes under control. Those with diabetes and blood pressure should take proper medication. When you keep these under check you can come out of it," he said.