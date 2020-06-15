STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Cabinet meet today to discuss COVID-19 scenario

According to sources, the Cabinet will discuss strategies and preventive measures, the impact of the current lockdown and the feasibility of relaxing a few other commercial activities.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 cases rising sharply every day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat at 12.30 pm on Monday.

According to sources, the Cabinet will discuss strategies and preventive measures, the impact of the current lockdown and the feasibility of relaxing a few other commercial activities.

In another development, the Chennai Corporation on Sunday formed a response team to enhance micro-level containment across 15 zones as there has been no let-up on the spiralling of cases in the capital district. During a meeting at Ripon Buildings, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the job of the team is to conduct fever camps in wards, door-to-door checks, and to focus on the elderly.

The civic body has appointed assistant engineers as heads of the response team across 200 wards in 15 zones of the city. The team will also include health staff, sanitary staff and volunteers. “They will identify co-morbid people through door-to-door campaign and find out if anyone has symptoms,” said Prakash.

Earlier during the day, Palaniswami called up Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani, who recently tested positive and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. A release said the legislator thanked the Chief Minister for enquiring after his health.

Palaniswami further directed Health Minister C Vijayabaskar to extend all medical assistance to Palani. The statement added that Palaniswami also telephoned the sons of the MLA and enquired about Palani's health.

In Pudukottai, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said persons suffering from diabetes and blood pressure should keep them under control. Addressing reporters, he said the aged persons, especially, should take extra care in this connection and meet their doctors.

“We are repeatedly insisting — comorbidity, especially for the aged. Also please keep diabetes under control. Those with diabetes and blood pressure should take proper medication. When you keep these under check you can come out of it," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp