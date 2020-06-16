STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10 per cent NEET quota for governmet school students

Even as the intention was to help the disadvantaged students, the decision may not stand legal scrutiny, said Justice K Chandru, a former judge of Madras High Court.

Published: 16th June 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired the Cabinet meeting at Secretariat on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cabinet chaired by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday approved 10 per cent horizontal reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). An Ordinance is likely to be promulgated within a few days to give effect to this from the current academic year. A few days ago, Justice P Kalaiyarasan filed his report in this regard to the government.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the popular sentiment that the national-level entrance exam favours those children who can afford costly private tuitions and puts the government school students, who mostly hail from economically weaker sections, at a disadvantage. On March 21, Palaniswami told the Assembly that the number of government school students joining the medical courses has come down after the introduction of NEET, and the State government was, therefore, considering the enactment of a legislation to provide reservation for students who take the test. Students, who have studied from Standard I to Standard XII in government schools, schools run by municipal corporations and municipalities, schools run by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Kallar Reclamation Schools and Forest Department schools, and pass the NEET examinations will get this reservation.

Even as the intention was to help the disadvantaged students, the decision may not stand legal scrutiny, said Justice K Chandru, a former judge of Madras High Court. For a horizontal reservation to be passed, the government needs strong supporting data. 

“On what grounds can the government ask for this reservation? All government schools are allowed to have English medium. So, language cannot be a reason to ask for reservation,” he said pointing that the State government may use the area of residence as a reason.

“Let us assume the government says these schools are in rural areas. There are also small matriculation schools in rural areas,” he said, elaborating that the courts may not accept this reasoning. Chandru also said that then the government will have to reason for an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. “This too does not qualify as a horizontal reservation because the State can, at best, make this appeal for the State government’s 69 per cent reservation which can be contested by anyone in the country,” he said.

Lack of level-playing ground

While welcoming the approval, Prince Gajendrababu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System, said the only reasonable solution is to seek exemption from NEET.“From past experience, a government school student knows that the only way he or she can get a medical seat is by scoring exceptionally high scores. Because only those with wealth can afford private institutions and government school students can only aspire for a government seat,” said the educationist.As private school students can afford expensive training, government school students already lack a level-playing field. “A government school student may get a very high score only with repeated attempts. And they do not have that luxury to wait a year and re-attempt,” he said.

Welcome move

Welcoming the announcement, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) general secretary Ku Ramakrishnan said, “Even as we demand the government to scrap NEET, the 10 per cent reservation is a welcome move as it would pave way for many aspirants in government schools pursue medicine. The government must not delay in promulgating ordinance to give effect to this from the current academic year.”General secretary of Doctors’ Association for Social Equality GR Ravindranath said the government must consider increasing reservation rate for government school students from 10 to 15 per cent. Government school students would then find a solid 350 seats exclusively for them in medical admission.

“Before implementation of NEET, government school students had only 30 seats reserved for them. After NEET, only a handful of government school students entered medicine. With this new reservation, admissions at government schools may rise, which otherwise are close to shutting down,” he said.
Meanwhile, teachers have welcomes the announcement made by the government.

“The lack of a level-playing field has now been addressed. We wholeheartedly welcome it,” said S Anbusekaran, Headmaster of Manachanallur Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School.
C Veluswamy, an educationalist and retired government headmaster, said, “This ensures that medical seats aren’t an unattainable dream for government school students. This reservation will ensure that students from humble backgrounds also get a fair shot.”

C Satishkumar, a government school teacher and state coordinator of Kalviyalarkal Sangamam, said, “It is welcome move. But, 10 per cent is a very small number. Considering that many medical seats get filled by students from other States, if the number is higher, more Tamil Nadu students, especially those from rural places, will benefit.”

A welcome move
Even as teachers of government school have welcomed the move, legal experts have said that the decision may not stand legal scrutiny

(With inputs from Coimbatore, Tiruchy)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET quota governmet school students
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp