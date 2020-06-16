Beds for COVID-19 patients in Tiruvallur dist increased to 3,000

By PTI

CHENNAI: The neighbouring Tiruvallur district administration has ramped up the bed capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, doubling them at a designated facility.

District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar inspected the facility, DD Hospital at Pattaraiperumbudur in the district, where the administration has set up a total of 3,000 beds, an official release said on Tuesday.

Officials said the capacity has been increased from 1,500 to 3,000 with a view to meet the possible increase in the demand for beds in the wake of growing number of coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, the district has a total of 1,922 cases of the virus, trailing Chennai (33,244) and Chengalpet (3,005) on the number of infections.