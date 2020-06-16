Cauvery flows into Tiruchy to a rousing reception

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers welcomed Cauvery with a shower of petals and paddy seeds as water flowed into Mukkombu on Monday afternoon. The early arrival of Cauvery brought cheer to farmers as they stood shoulder to shoulder with general public on the banks to witness its flow.

There, however, was a slight delay as the water was expected to reach the barrage around 9 in the morning. Though 10,000 cusecs was being released from the Mettur reservoir since June 12, percolation loss resulted in only 7,000 cusecs reaching Mayanur barrage in Karur. The flow further reduced and only 1,000 cusecs flowed into Mukkombu on Monday afternoon.

PWD sources said 10,000 cusecs would reach Mayanur on Monday night and reach Mukkombu on Tuesday. It would flow into Kallanai and then released towards the delta. Water would be released into canals only after the flow reaches tail-end areas, said officials. R Subramaniam, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said in previous years, rainfall led to release of Cauvery water in mid-August. This was the earliest compared to the previous five years.

As water has arrived much earlier this year, the delta region is likely to witness successive kuruvai and samba seasons. Once the water is released into irrigation canals, agricultural works are expected to start in the delta area. Farmers have requested for water to be released into canals soon. ‘Release water into canals’ Water reached the Mayanur barrage in Karur on Sunday.

The discharge from Mayanur was 7,090 cusecs. As per the latest reports, about 10.90 mcft (million cubic feet) of water was being stored in the barrage against its full capacity of 985 mcft. Farmers in the district hope officials would start releasing water into the irrigation channels. Pazhaniappan, a member of Krishnarayapuram Farmers Welfare Association, said “As the shutters of the Thenkarai irrigation channel are being repaired, officials have made alternative arrangement for releasing water in Thenkarai channel through the KHLC (Kattalai High Level Canal) irrigation channel. So, the government must give the nod soon to release water in the KHLC and NKHLC irrigation channels for the kuruvai cultivation.”

He added, “Generally, about 500 cusecs of water will be released in the KHLC for irrigation. But as part of water will be channelized from KHLC to Thenkarai this time, the government should increase the outflow for irrigation channels as two channels’ water will released in a single canal.”



(With inputs from Karur)