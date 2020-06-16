STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery flows into Tiruchy to a rousing reception

As water has arrived much earlier this year, the delta region is likely to witness successive kuruvai and samba seasons.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers welcomed Cauvery with a shower of petals and paddy seeds as water flowed into Mukkombu on Monday afternoon. The early arrival of Cauvery brought cheer to farmers as they stood shoulder to shoulder with general public on the banks to witness its flow.

There, however, was a slight delay as the water was expected to reach the barrage around 9 in the morning. Though 10,000 cusecs was being released from the Mettur reservoir since June 12, percolation loss resulted in only 7,000 cusecs reaching Mayanur barrage in Karur. The flow further reduced and only 1,000 cusecs flowed into Mukkombu on Monday afternoon.

PWD sources said 10,000 cusecs would reach Mayanur on Monday night and reach Mukkombu on Tuesday. It would flow into Kallanai and then released towards the delta. Water would be released into canals only after the flow reaches tail-end areas, said officials. R Subramaniam, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said in previous years, rainfall led to release of Cauvery water in mid-August. This was the earliest compared to the previous five years.

As water has arrived much earlier this year, the delta region is likely to witness successive kuruvai and samba seasons. Once the water is released into irrigation canals, agricultural works are expected to start in the delta area. Farmers have requested for water to be released into canals soon. ‘Release water into canals’ Water reached the Mayanur barrage in Karur on Sunday.

The discharge from Mayanur was 7,090 cusecs. As per the latest reports, about 10.90 mcft (million cubic feet) of water was being stored in the barrage against its full capacity of 985 mcft. Farmers in the district hope officials would start releasing water into the irrigation channels. Pazhaniappan, a member of Krishnarayapuram Farmers Welfare Association, said “As the shutters of the Thenkarai irrigation channel are being repaired, officials have made alternative arrangement for releasing water in Thenkarai channel through the KHLC (Kattalai High Level Canal) irrigation channel. So, the government must give the nod soon to release water in the KHLC and NKHLC irrigation channels for the kuruvai cultivation.”

He added, “Generally, about 500 cusecs of water will be released in the KHLC for irrigation. But as part of water will be channelized from KHLC to Thenkarai this time, the government should increase the outflow for irrigation channels as two channels’ water will released in a single canal.”

(With inputs from Karur)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cauvery Tamil Nadu farmers Cauvery water
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People seen waiting outside the COVID-19 testing center near Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Lockdown returns in Chennai and TN: What's allowed, what's not
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)
Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's wedding sets an example in post-COVID times
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp