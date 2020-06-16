STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant not responsible for 70-year-old's injuries, refrain from spreading fake news: TN forest ranger 

The senior citizen was taken to Government Hosur Hospital for treatment for a minor injury on his leg, Shoolagiri Forest Ranger said and urged the public not to spread false information.

Elephant

Representational picture of an elephant (File Photo | ESP)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Declaring an elephant attack on a septuagenarian here in Bukkasagaram village as false, Shoolagiri Forest Ranger (in-charge) C Murugesan on Monday urged the public not to spread fake news.

There was a news circulated on social media that A Chettiyappa (70) from Bukkasagaram village sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a tusker. This is false. After seeing the jumbo, Chettiyappa tried to flee and got injuries after he fell down, he said.

ALSO READ | Amid increasing man-animal conflicts in Tamil Nadu, activists highlight need for rescue centres

The man was taken to Government Hosur Hospital for treatment for a minor injury on his leg, he said and urged the public not to spread false information.

District Forest Officer S Prabhu also warned of stern action against those who spread false information.

"Instead of spreading such rumours, they can learn about the role of an elephant in the ecosystem and inform it to others. Also, people should cooperate with the forest department and adhere to instructions issued to them. They shouldn't venture out during the night and the wee hours. Doing so would reduce human-animal conflicts."

