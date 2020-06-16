STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC notice to Centre on plea for OBC quota in TN's share of all-India medical seats

AIADMK, DMK, MDMK and DK among others contended that the Union Ministry of Health and family Welfare also did not follow its own policy of 27 per cecnt reserved seats for OBCs under the 2006 Act

Published: 16th June 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a batch of petitions, including those filed by political parties ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK, seeking reservation for OBC candidates in the all-India quota for UG and PG medical courses as per Tamil Nadu law.

In their submissions before a bench comprising justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, counsels for the petitioners alleged out of 8,800 seats surrendered by states, OBCs was not given even a single seat and that all were transferred to General category "which is unjustified and unconstitutional".

During the hearing through video conference, senior counsel P. Wilson for DMK argued that the Medical Council of India (MCI) was denying the reservation for OBC students which they were entitled to as per law.

He further argued the MCI regulations permit adopting state reservations even in the seats that are surrendered to the all-India quota.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Cabinet okays 10 per cent NEET quota for government school students

In their public interest litigation (PIL) petitions, the AIADMK, DMK, MDMK and DK among others contended that the Union Ministry of Health and family Welfare also did not follow its own policy of 27 per cecnt reserved seats for OBCs under the 2006 Act.

This had resulted in OBCs being robbed off 10,000 seats in the last three years at least and many more during the preceding years, they claimed.

The Centre cannot be permitted to turn a blind eye when a significant number of meritorious OBC students were denied seats in the in All India Quota, the petitioners submitted.

Issuing notice to the Centre, the bench adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The PILs have been filed after the Supreme Court had on June 11 refused to entertain pleas challenging the Centre's decision not to grant 50 per cent reservation to OBCs as per Tamil Nadu law in medical seats surrendered by the state in the All India quota for undergraduate, postgraduate and dental courses in 2020-21.

While saying that the right to reservation is not a fundamental right, the apex court had asked the political parties to approach the high court with their pleas for grant of OBC quota in medical admissions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu all-India quota NEET quota
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Proud of my son's sacrifice, mother says
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp