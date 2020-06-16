STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Milk of kindness flows free in this tea stall in Tamil Nadu

Himself struggling to make ends meet due to the lockdown, Sivakumar said he believed in charity, even if he earned a meagre amount.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sivakumar (42) says he was moved by the plight of parents with young children during the lockdown.

Sivakumar (42) says he was moved by the plight of parents with young children during the lockdown.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDKOTTAI: Even though tea stalls have opened post-relaxation of lockdown, very few people are turning up for a cuppa. To make better use of stock, Sivakumar, who runs a tea stall at Vamban decided to distribute milk to children free of cost.

Customers were pleasantly surprised when they saw a notice at Bhagawan Tea Stall which declared that all babies would be given cow’s milk free. Sivakumar (42) says he was moved by the plight of parents with young children during the lockdown.

“Most of the people in our area are farmers. Since they did not have any income during the lockdown, they were unable to buy milk for their children. I used to buy milk and give it to some children during the lockdown. As the lockdown lifted, I thought of doing this for all children,” said Sivakumar.

Himself struggling to make ends meet due to the lockdown, Sivakumar said he believed in charity, even if he earned a meagre amount. Before the lockdown, he used to earn Rs 600 to Rs 700 a day. The figure has dropped by half now.

“When my kids were born, I was working as a farm labourer. I was not able to provide milk to my children. I do not want any other child to be deprived of milk,” said Sivakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhagawan Tea Stall free milk babies lockdown
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People seen waiting outside the COVID-19 testing center near Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Lockdown returns in Chennai and TN: What's allowed, what's not
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)
Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's wedding sets an example in post-COVID times
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp