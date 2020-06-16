Milk of kindness flows free in this tea stall in Tamil Nadu

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDKOTTAI: Even though tea stalls have opened post-relaxation of lockdown, very few people are turning up for a cuppa. To make better use of stock, Sivakumar, who runs a tea stall at Vamban decided to distribute milk to children free of cost.

Customers were pleasantly surprised when they saw a notice at Bhagawan Tea Stall which declared that all babies would be given cow’s milk free. Sivakumar (42) says he was moved by the plight of parents with young children during the lockdown.

“Most of the people in our area are farmers. Since they did not have any income during the lockdown, they were unable to buy milk for their children. I used to buy milk and give it to some children during the lockdown. As the lockdown lifted, I thought of doing this for all children,” said Sivakumar.

Himself struggling to make ends meet due to the lockdown, Sivakumar said he believed in charity, even if he earned a meagre amount. Before the lockdown, he used to earn Rs 600 to Rs 700 a day. The figure has dropped by half now.

“When my kids were born, I was working as a farm labourer. I was not able to provide milk to my children. I do not want any other child to be deprived of milk,” said Sivakumar.