Puducherry government whip moves High court on medical reservation

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Government whip RKR Anantharaman on Tuesday said that he had moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the union government to implement full reservation policy in the Post Graduate(PG) Medical admissions.

Briefing newspersons here, Anantharaman said the central government is not following the reservation policy while filling up its quota in PG medical admissions and hence considering the welfare of the Puducherry students and at the advice of chief minister V Narayanasamy, he moved the court today.

He said 15 per cent of the PG medical seats in Puducherry government medical college and 100 per cent in deemed universities are being provided to the central government for All India quota. However, the reservation policy which is in practice is not being adopted in filling up the seats, he said.

He said that along with Tamil Nadu government’s petition, the case would come up for hearing on Monday. He hopes a favourable judgment will be delivered which should serve social justice to the BC, MBC, OBC and other people in education.