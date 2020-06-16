Ramanathapuram: Six-member gang held in sexual assault case

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Chathirapatti police on Sunday arrested six men for allegedly forcing a 25-year-old woman to pose in obscene manner with her nephew, filming it, and robbing her at knifepoint near Poovilathur. Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar said nearly 500 photos of about 70 women, taken while they were in compromising positions or being sexually assaulted, were recovered from their devices. The SP said the gang used the photos to blackmail the women.

According to police sources, the complainant was talking to her nephew near Poovilathur on June 8 when a six-member gang, who came in a car, forced the duo to pose in an obscene manner and filmed it. They threatened to share the photos with her husband and robbed her of about seven sovereigns and Rs 10,000 at knifepoint. On June 12, the gang circulated the photographs, along the woman’s mobile number, on WhatsApp. That night, her nephew lodged a complaint with the SP via his dedicated number (9489919722).

Subsequently, seven special teams, led by Paramakudi DSP Shankar, was formed to track down the gang. On Sunday, the police arrested A Mohammed Seethakathi (36) of Muthuvayal, M Ilanchezhian (23) of Potti Thatti Colony, R Sethupandi (24) of Muthuvayal, P Dhanasekaran (30) of Muthuchellapuram, P Aravinth (25) of Muthuchellapuram, and P Kalidas (24) of Muthuchellapuram in connection with the case. They were later remanded.