Record 49 COVID deaths in a day in TN; Chennai single-day tally falls below 1000

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,515 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths on Tuesday, its highest single-day toll yet. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 48,019 and death toll at 528.

Among the new cases, 919 are from Chennai, the first time since June 2 that the capital has recorded a single-day tally below 1,000. The total number of cases reported in Chennai now stands at 34,245.

Of the record 49 deaths reported by the Health Department on Tuesday, 40 are from Chennai, with three each from Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, and one each from Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Madurai.

Of these, only two deaths occurred on June 16.

A 22-year-old woman from Chennai was the youngest whose death was recorded. She had Type I diabetes, Down's syndrome, and a host of other complications. She was admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 26. Her sample was taken on June 27 and she tested positive on June 29. The patient died on June 15.

The three who died without comorbidities according to Tuesday's bulletin are a 42-year-old from Tiruvallur district, who tested positive on June 11 after being admitted at the Tiruvallur GH. The patient died on June 15 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure.



Another was a 64-year-old man from Chennai, who tested positive on June 11. He was admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and died on June 15 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The third victim was a 55-year-old from Chennai, who tested positive on June 14. The patient was admitted at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and died on June 15 due to bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure.

The oldest patient whose death was recorded on the day was 89 years old.

Tuesday also saw Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, and Director of Medical Education, Dr R Narayanababu, pay a visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where an exclusive block has been allocated for COVID-19 treatment.

They discussed increasing bed strength, the in-patient admission procedure and the other facilities on offer.



