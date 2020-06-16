Rs 1,000 in COVID-19 relief for 13.35 lakh people with disabilities, says Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that around 13.35 lakh people with disabilities in Tamil Nadu who hold identity cards would be given Rs 1,000 as financial assistance in view of the lockdown extended till June 30.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the Chief Minister said personnel from the Civil Supplies Department will disburse Rs.1,000 to rice card holders at their doorsteps in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts - Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts from June 22.

The relief assistance would be distributed in the following areas in the four districts: 1. In the entire police limits of Greater Chennai Corporation. 2. Thiruvallur municipality, Gummidipoondi, Ponneri and Minjur town panchayats, all village panchayats in Poovirundhavalli, Eekadu and Sholavaram blocks. 3. Chengalpattu and Maraimalai Nagar municipalities, Nandivaram-Guduvancheri town panchayat and all village panchayats of Kattankulathur block. 4. Mangadu and Kundrathur town panchayats, the village panchayats - Iyyappanthangal, Bharaniputhur, Gerugambakkam, Kolappakkam, Kovur, Thandalam, Tharappakkam, Irandam Kattalai, Moulivakkam, Periyapanicherry, Nandambakkam, Sirukalathur, Kollacherry, Kolumanivakkam, Sikkarayapuram, Poonthandalam, Malayambakkam and Thirumudivakkam in Kundrathur panchayat union.