Second man from Chennai dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A second man from Chennai died of COVID-19 in Puducherry on Monday night.

The 75-year-old man had come to Puducherry to attend the baby shower of his daughter, residing on the JIPMER campus, along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

After he developed cardiac problems, he was taken to JIPMER where he tested positive for COVID-19. He was subsequently shifted to the JIPMER ICU, where he had been under treatment till his death. His last rites were performed at the electric crematorium on Tuesday morning.

His wife who is also COVID-19 positive is receiving treatment in the ICU in the same hospital.