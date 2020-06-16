Six arrested for robbing woman, nephew, filming them obscenely near Tamil Nadu's Poovilathur

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Chathirapatti police on Sunday arrested six men for allegedly forcing a 25-year-old woman to pose in obscene manner with her nephew, filming it, and robbing her at knifepoint near Poovilathur.

Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar said nearly 500 photos of about 70 women, taken while they were in compromising positions or being sexually assaulted, were recovered from their devices. The SP said the gang used the photos to blackmail the women.



According to police sources, the complainant was talking to her nephew near Poovilathur on June 8 when a six-member gang, who arrived in a car, forced the duo to pose in an obscene manner and filmed it.

They threatened to share the photos with her husband and robbed her of about seven sovereigns and Rs 10,000 at knifepoint.



On June 12, the gang circulated the photographs, along the woman's mobile number, on WhatsApp. That night, her nephew lodged a complaint with the SP via his dedicated number (9489919722).

Subsequently, seven special teams, led by Paramakudi DSP Shankar, was formed to track down the gang.



On Sunday, the police arrested A Mohammed Seethakathi (36) of Muthuvayal, M Ilanchezhian (23) of Potti Thatti Colony, R Sethupandi (24) of Muthuvayal, P Dhanasekaran (30) of Muthuchellapuram, P Aravinth (25) of Muthuchellapuram, and P Kalidas (24) of Muthuchellapuram in connection with the case. They were later remanded.



On their modus operandi, the SP said, "They went around Ramanathapuram district in their cars looking for vulnerable women.

They either film these women when they are in a compromising position with men or strip them or force them to pose for photographs with their male companions.

The photographs found in their mobile phones indicate that they had also raped and gang-raped the women.

"The gang would then threaten the women to 'expose' them to their husbands, boyfriends, or family and rob them at knifepoint. Days later, they would share the photographs on WhatApp, along with the women's mobile numbers."



"About 500 photographs recovered from them show that the gang had preyed on about 50-70 women over a period of one year,'" he added.