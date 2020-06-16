STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspecting foul play, Madras HC transfers civil disupte case to to CB-CID from Madurai's DCB

Justice G R Swaminathan passed the order on an anticipatory bail petition filed by one Arumugam alias Siva Arumugam of Madurai, who was one of the parties in the dispute.

Published: 16th June 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Suspecting foul play in an investigation into a civil dispute pertaining to a property in Madurai by the District Crime Branch (DCB) of Sivaganga, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the investigation to CB-CID.

Justice G R Swaminathan passed the order on an anticipatory bail petition filed by one Arumugam alias Siva Arumugam of Madurai, who was one of the parties in the dispute.

He allegedly owed Rs 2 crore to one Srinivasan, who had paid the money as advance for the sale of a property in Madurai in 2012.

Alleging that Arumugam did not repay a part of the amount, Srinivasan had lodged a complaint with police against Arumugam in 2019.  

The judge noted that despite an earlier observation made by the court (in another case filed by Arumugam) that the dispute is of civil nature and that police need not involve, the Sivagangai DCB had launched an investigation.

Noting that the Madurai District Crime Branch had already inquired into the matter and had closed the case in light of the court's observation, the judge opined that the court cannot accept the government counsel's contentions that the Sivaganga DCB was not aware of these developments.

Citing petitioner counsel's contentions that the Sivaganga DCB took him and his son into custody on December 4, 2019, and forced him to sign four cheques in favour of Srinivasan and that Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sivaganga repeatedly called Arumugam over phone compelling him to return the amount, the judge pointed out that when both the properties and parties concerned were in Madurai, the Sivaganga DCB had no jurisdiction to involve in the matter.

He also criticised the authorities for flouting the court's repeated warnings that police should not interfere in civil disputes.

He directed the Director of CB-CID to appoint an officer to take over the investigation from Sivaganga DCB. Pursuant to the said directions of the court, the CB-CID has initiated its investigation on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras HC Madurai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp