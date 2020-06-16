Thieves rob family at knife-point, kill their dog in Tamil Nadu's Thalai village

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Ten masked men robbed a family at knife-point and killed their dog at their house in the outskirts of Tamil Nadu's Thalai village.

The thieves stormed into the house after pummelling against the door and robbed 60-year-old Murugasamy and his family off of their valuables like jewellery and other valuables.

They also killed their dog who was guarding the house and kept barking incessantly.

The Samynathapuram police launched a hunt for the robbers after Murugasamy lodged a compliant.