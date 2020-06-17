STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biggest COVID-19 spike in Tamil Nadu with 2174 cases, 48 deaths in a single day

On the brighter side, with 842 more people discharged, the number of recovered patients is now 27,624, higher than the 21,990 active cases

covid testing

A team of mobile medical camp prescribing medicines for COVID-19 at Bhaktavastalam Colony in Vyasarapadi in Chennai. (Photo |P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the biggest ever single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, 2174 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday while 48 more people died. This takes the total number of cases to 50,193 and deaths to 576.

On the brighter side, with 842 more people discharged, the number of recovered patients is now 27,624, higher than the 21,990 active cases.

The death of a 41-year-old man from Chennai, which The New Indian Express reported was missing on the bulletin, has now been added.

Among those who died, ten people did not have any comorbidity while 38 had various comorbid conditions like diabetes and systemic hypertension. 41 of those who died were aged above 50. Ten people have died in private hospitals while the rest died at government hospitals.

A 21-year-old man with anaplastic ependymoma died at the RGGGH on June 14 while a 25-year-old man with diabetes died on June 16. A 24-year-old with post nephrectomy status died at the Stanley Hospital on June 16.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s death toll rose to 461 as 40 more deaths were recorded on Wednesday. The city also has 35,556 total cases currently, of which 19,027 have been discharged, which is higher than the 16,067 active cases.

The single day testing rate rose to 24,621 as the total people tested across 79 labs now stands at 7,37,787. Till date, 2,301 returnees from outside the state have tested positive.

In Chennai, Royapuram has 2111 active cases, while Tondiarpet has 2102 and Teynampet has 2026. 79 people have died in Royapuram, 65 in Thiruvika Nagar, 60 in Teynampet and 68 in Tondiarpet.

The mortality rate in the city is at 1 percent while 55 percent people have recovered so far.

