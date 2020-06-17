STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Palaniswami lays foundation for memorial for late leaders

The structures will come up in Tiruchy, Madurai and Namakkal dists

Published: 17th June 2020 05:58 AM

CM Palaniswami inaugurated new buildings for police department through video conference at Secretariat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday laid the foundation for establishment of memorials for many leaders through the video-conferencing at the Secretariat.The memorials for King Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar (Rs 99.25 lakh), Justice party leader AT Panneerselvam (Rs 43.40 lakh) and yesteryear superstar of Tamil cinema MKT Thiagaraja Bhagavathar (Rs 42.69 lakh) are coming up at K Abishekapuram in Tiruchy district.

A memorial for poet Kavimani Desika Vinayagam Pillai will be raised at Thovalai village in Kanniyakumari district at a cost of Rs 92.27 lakh. He also laid the foundation for a dome to be established for Allala Ilaiya Nayakar at Vadakarai Athur near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district at a cost of Rs 21.80 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated buildings for the police and fire and rescue services departments at Dharapuram in Tirupur district, Kottar in Kanniyakumari, Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy, Valasaravakkam in Chennai, Thiruthangal and Irukkankudi in Virudhunagar, Karumathampatti in Coimbatore, Neyveli in Cuddalore, Tondiarpet in Chennai, Theni, Perambalur and Villupuram. These buildings include police stations and police residential quarters completed at a total cost of Rs 13.62 crore.

Palaniswami also declared open new buildings for four sub-treasury offices at Annur in Coimbatore district, Alathur in Perambalur, Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai and Kanniyakumari.Two additional floors at the integrated finance department building at Amma complex in Nandanam in Chennai was also inaugurated. These buildings have come up at a total cost of Rs 10.98 crore.

Edappadi K Palaniswami
